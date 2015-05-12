The General Electric logo is seen in a Sears store in Schaumburg, Illinois, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

BRUSSELS European Union antitrust regulators have resumed their investigation into General Electric's (GE.N) 12.4-billion-euro (9 billion pounds) bid for Alstom's energy unit after receiving requested data from the U.S. conglomerate.

The European Commission said on Tuesday that it would now decide by Aug. 21 whether to clear the deal, General Electric's biggest acquisition.

"We have now received the information requested from the parties," Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an email.

GE is ready to offer concessions to gain EU approval, Steve Bolze, president and CEO of GE Power & Water, the conglomerate's biggest industrial unit, told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

His comments came after sources told Reuters that the EU competition watchdog was unlikely to give the green light without concessions.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)