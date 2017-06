BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators fined German car parts maker Mahle Behr, Japan's Denso (6902.T) and four others a total 155 million euros (134.6 million pounds) on Wednesday for taking part in several cartels for car air conditioning and engine cooling units.

Mahle Behr's fine came to 62.1 million euros while Sanden (6444.T) got a 64.6 million euro penalty and Denso a fine of 322,000 euros.

Other members of the four cartels were Valeo (VLOF.PA), Panasonic (6752.T) and Calsonic (7248.T).

($1 = 0.9472 euros)

