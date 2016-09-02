DUBLIN Ireland's coalition government has committed to holding an independent review of the country's corporate tax system after it agreed on Friday to join Apple in appealing against a multi-billion-euro back tax demand from the European Commission.

The review will assess "what tax multinationals do pay and what they should pay", said junior minister John Halligan of the Independent Alliance, a group of five lawmakers whose initial misgivings delayed the launching of an appeal.

The terms of reference for the review will be decided in the coming days, the Independent Alliance members told reporters.

