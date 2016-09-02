Scotland launches consultation on fracking
LONDON Scotland has launched a consultation on whether to allow unconventional oil and gas extraction such as fracking, its government said on Tuesday, with a vote expected at the end of the year.
DUBLIN Ireland's coalition government has committed to holding an independent review of the country's corporate tax system after it agreed on Friday to join Apple in appealing against a multi-billion-euro back tax demand from the European Commission.
The review will assess "what tax multinationals do pay and what they should pay", said junior minister John Halligan of the Independent Alliance, a group of five lawmakers whose initial misgivings delayed the launching of an appeal.
The terms of reference for the review will be decided in the coming days, the Independent Alliance members told reporters.
LONDON European shares headed for their third straight month of gains on Tuesday, underpinned by a rally in British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after encouraging earnings updates.
LONDON Britain's finance industry can benefit from new global opportunities allowing it to remain a world leading financial centre after Brexit, top industry officials said on Tuesday, in a softening of their tone towards leaving the trading bloc.