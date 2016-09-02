Scotland launches consultation on fracking
LONDON Scotland has launched a consultation on whether to allow unconventional oil and gas extraction such as fracking, its government said on Tuesday, with a vote expected at the end of the year.
DUBLIN Ireland's government stands fully behind its corporate tax regime, Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Friday, ahead of an independent review it commissioned into how multinationals pay their tax.
The Irish government has decided to appeal a demand by the European Commission that Apple pay Dublin 13 billion euros in back taxes, although independent members of the coalition called for the review.
"This government stands fully behind our corporate tax regime. It is absolutely essential that this system and this rate be maintained," Donohoe, a member of the main Irish coalition party, Fine Gael, told a news conference.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
LONDON Scotland has launched a consultation on whether to allow unconventional oil and gas extraction such as fracking, its government said on Tuesday, with a vote expected at the end of the year.
LONDON European shares headed for their third straight month of gains on Tuesday, underpinned by a rally in British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after encouraging earnings updates.
LONDON Britain's finance industry can benefit from new global opportunities allowing it to remain a world leading financial centre after Brexit, top industry officials said on Tuesday, in a softening of their tone towards leaving the trading bloc.