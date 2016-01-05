An Apple logo is seen inside the Apple Store in Palo Alto, California November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

DUBLIN Ireland does not expect European Union regulators to issue a decision on the country's tax deal with Apple until after upcoming parliamentary elections, finance minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday.

The EU last year accused Ireland of swerving international tax rules by letting Apple shelter profits worth tens of billions of dollars from revenue collectors in return for maintaining jobs. Apple and Ireland reject the accusation.

"It seems to me that the date for a decision has been put back again, it looks like it will be post-election, rather than pre-election," Noonan told a news conference. Prime Minister Enda Kenny is expected to call elections for late February.

