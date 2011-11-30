LONDON The European Union's executive European Commission published a draft law on Wednesday that would force the world's top four auditing firms to split their auditing operations from consultancy and advisory work in the EU.

EU states and the European Parliament have the final say in an approval process that is likely to make changes as top auditors and some countries are likely to press hard for key elements to be watered down.

The aim is improve audit quality, beef up competition, and tighten supervision.

IMPROVING AUDIT QUALITY

* Regular dialogue between auditors, audit committees and supervisors to increase "professional scepticism" of auditors.

* Content of audit reports to be expanded to give investors more information, especially around "going concern" issue.

* An additional, more detailed audit report for the company being audited.

* Compliance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs) by all statutory auditors and audit firms.

* Stronger role for audit committees at companies and tougher requirements for members of the committees.

STRONGER COMPETITION

* Creation of an EU "passport" so that approved audit firms can compete in all 27 member countries.

* Mandatory rotation of audit firm after six years, extendable to 8 years.

* Audit mandate can be extended to 12 years in situations of two auditors auditing the same firm.

* Rotation of auditor followed by 4-year cooling off period

* Ban on clauses that require an audit to be handled by one of the Big Four firms.

* Mandatory tendering of audit mandates, opened up to second-tier auditors as well.

* Large audit firms required to separate audit activities into a "pure audit" firm.

* An audit firm would not be allowed to audit the books of a company it has a non-audit services contract with.

TOUGHER SUPERVISION

* Big audit firms must have contingency plans in case they collapse, like the demise of Arthur Andersen a decade ago.

* The European Securities and Markets Authority to coordinate supervision of audit firms.

* National audit supervisors would be bolstered.

* Extra requirements on the internal organisation and governance of audit firms.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)