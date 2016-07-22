VIENNA The European Commission is taking Austria to the Court of Justice of the European Union for discriminating against foreign ski instructors.

In the southern province of Tyrol, for example, foreign instructors were not allowed to accept clients who were already in Austria. The Commission also criticised the Styria region for not accepting some foreign ski instructor qualifications.

"Such requirements are contrary to EU law," the Commission said in a statement.

The governor of Tyrol, Guenther Platter, said he would first analyse the lawsuit before taking any further steps.

"We will not accept that foreign ski schools will lower the security and quality standards which we in Tyrol have built up over decades," Platter said in an emailed statement

