Israel PM Netanyahu to meet with Trump on Feb 15 - White House
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
BERLIN Germany remains committed to talks with Kosovo and other Balkan countries about future membership in the European Union, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"We remain committed to the European prospects of the west Balkan countries," the spokesman said.
Some European leaders, including Alain Juppe, a conservative former prime minister who is leading polls ahead of the French presidential election, have called for an end to EU talks with the Balkan states after Britain's vote to leave the bloc.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier also assured his Kosovo counterpart, Enver Hoxhaj, before a meeting on Friday that nothing had changed regarding the goal of forging closer ties between the EU and Kosovo.
His comments echoed remarks made by German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the leaders of Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia on July 4.
The six countries are all at different stages in joining the EU. Serbia aims to complete accession talks by 2019
Kosovo signed an agreement of association with the EU in April, but its process is lagging that of Serbia.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Andrea Shalal Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO Police were investigating a single suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people, with a second person who was arrested now considered a witness, authorities said on Monday.
TEHRAN France vowed on Monday to act as defender of Iran's nuclear deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to tear up, but said it was imperative Tehran abide strictly by the conditions of the accord.