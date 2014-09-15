EU chief Juncker warns against EU-US trade war - Bild am Sonntag
BERLIN European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned in a newspaper interview that a trade war between the United States and Europe would not be good for either.
BRUSSELS European Union state aid regulators expect Portugal to sell Novo Banco, the successor to troubled Banco Espirito Santo (BES) BES.LS, in line with a pledge made in return for regulatory approval of its 4.9-billion-euro (3.90-billion-pound) state bailout.
"There is a decision which was taken by the (European) Commission in August concerning the resolution of BES, so we are confident the new team will implement the commitments included in that decision," Commission spokesman Antoine Colombani told a daily news briefing.
Earlier on Monday, Portuguese Premier Pedro Passos Coelho said the sale could not be rushed and that the divestment should be on the best possible terms.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)
LONDON Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday.
FRANKFURT Munich prosecutors searched the offices of Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller as part of an investigation into diesel emission test cheating at Audi, German weekly Bild am Sonntag said.