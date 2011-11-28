LONDON The European Banking Authority's blueprint for hybrid bank debt, designed as part of efforts to help shore up shattered investor confidence in the bank sector, may determine the chances of a deal on similar rules at the global level, a senior regulator said.

The EBA may publish as soon as Wednesday its ground rules for banks to issue contingent capital or CoCos, a form of hybrid debt that turns into equity if a bank gets into trouble.

The EU wants banks to hold capital cushions of at least 9 percent of risk-weighed assets by mid 2012 -- some 2 percent of which could be in the form of hybrid debt, sitting on top of a 7 percent core Tier 1 pure equity buffer, Lars Frisell, chief economist at the Swedish FSA regulator, told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference.

Frisell also sits on the global Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and said the EBA blueprint and the potential CoCo activity it triggers will be an experiment that will be closely watched by Basel.

The committee is still deliberating what "going concern" role contingent capital could play in helping a bank that is starting to get into trouble improve its finances, Frisell said.

"I don't expect anything in the short term on definitions and technical issues from the Basel Committee which will continue work into 2012," Frisell said on Monday.

"First we will see the EBA initiative and the capital raising exercise to mid 2012. That is the first thing that we will see in this area and the Basel Committee after that maybe," Frisell said.

The committee is so far "not very positive" about using CoCos in "going concern" capital and the EBA initiative could shape that mood, he said.

"In the past meeting it has not been a priority. The priority is really monitoring implementation of Basel III in the jurisdictions," Frisell said.

Global regulators are more in favour of using hybrid debt that is converted into capital when a bank is a "gone concern," that is it has passed the point of no return has to be wound up. The use of hybrid debt here would shield taxpayers from having to rescue banks again in the next crisis, regulators argue.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Holmes)