Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
BERLIN Euro zone finance ministers may achieve a "breakthrough" on Wednesday in their talks in Brussels on reforming supervision of Europe's banks, a German government official said.
Germany and France have been at loggerheads over how many banks the European Central Bank should directly supervise and some other details.
"We hope for major progress and perhaps a breakthrough (in the talks)," the German official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, adding that Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble had told the German cabinet he was "optimistic" about a deal.
"We are ready to contribute to a solution on banking supervision. We have some questions but if they can be resolved by finance ministers today then Germany will not stand in the way of an agreement," the source said.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown, writing by Gareth Jones)
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.