Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
BRUSSELS The European Union should be able to clinch a deal on a new system of banking supervision on Wednesday, Britain's Chancellor George Osborne told his counterparts.
"I think that we have a lot of agreement around this table. If we work hard today there is no reason we cannot have an agreement," Osborne told a meeting of EU finance ministers in Brussels.
But he said the European Central Bank should not have powers to intervene in banks outside the euro zone.
"It would be very difficult for us to accept that the ECB could exercise certain powers for Deutsche Bank in London. That would be an unfair arrangement," he said.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott, John O'Donnell; editing by Noah Barkin)
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.
Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion (£27.2 billion) merger deal on Tuesday, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage programme for retirees.