Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
BRUSSELS Germany is ready to reach a compromise on the role of the ECB in supervising European banks but the new structure will take at least a year to put in place, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.
"I think we can find a common solution," he said during a meeting with his fellow EU finance ministers in Brussels. "But the ECB needs a year to implement legislation ... quality is key to all this," he said in publicly broadcast remarks.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott, Noah Barkin, John O'Donnell)
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.
Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion (£27.2 billion) merger deal on Tuesday, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage programme for retirees.