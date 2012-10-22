LONDON The potential for conflict between monetary policy and supervision the euro zone's banks is exaggerated, European Central Bank Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on Monday.

There would be "firewalls" between monetary policy and supervision within the central bank, Constancio told a committee of Britain's upper house in parliament.

Price stability would always be the central bank's main priority, he stressed.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter and Huw Jones)