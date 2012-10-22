Direct Line expects lower profit before tax due to discount rate change
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc , Britain's largest motor insurer, said it expected profit before tax to fall due to a change in the discount rate.
LONDON The potential for conflict between monetary policy and supervision the euro zone's banks is exaggerated, European Central Bank Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on Monday.
There would be "firewalls" between monetary policy and supervision within the central bank, Constancio told a committee of Britain's upper house in parliament.
Price stability would always be the central bank's main priority, he stressed.
LONDON Associated British Foods, owner of discount fashion retailer Primark, said on Monday it was not seeing any signs that British consumers were starting to rein in spending, contradicting official data which has pointed to a slowdown.
LONDON Britain's major share index was up on Monday, boosted by earnings updates and a weak sterling, while motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change which could lead to higher payouts, and merger disappointment weighed on LSE shares.