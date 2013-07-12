French Minister of the Economy and Finances Pierre Moscovici attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS France threw its support on Friday behind European Commission plans for a new agency to wind down troubled banks, setting Paris up for a clash with Germany over a policy seen as key to Europe overcoming its debt crisis.

Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici welcomed the proposals for a bank resolution mechanism, which he said would be one of the pillars of the euro zone's 'banking union' along with joint supervision and deposit guarantees.

"Now we have to work out the details of the mechanism for resolving banking crises within the euro zone, which requires the capacity to respond quickly," Moscovici said in a statement.

The banking union is designed to underpin confidence in the euro zone and end the previously chaotic handling of cross-border bank collapses such as Dexia.

Policymakers want to prevent countries from having to contain problems at their banks alone, such as those that nearly bankrupted Ireland and forced the country into a bailout.

While France has from the start been a key supporter of the broader concept of banking union within the bloc, Germany has had reservations and criticised the Commission's proposals as out of step with EU law.

Germany is concerned that the Commission gets too much power under the proposals, at the expense of member states, who could be left on the hook for some of the cost of winding down banks.

Moscovici said the Commission's proposals offered a clear way of splitting decision-making between the EU executive and a new single resolution board.

Under the Commission's proposals, if a euro zone bank were to run into trouble, the ECB would inform the resolution board, which could then vote on whether to close or salvage the bank.

The board would have representatives from the European Central Bank, the European Commission, the home country of the bank under review and from states where it has branches. The final execution would rest with the European Commission.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Toby Chopra)