FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
BRUSSELS Bank of Ireland (BKIR.I) won EU regulatory approval on Tuesday to hold on to its insurance unit, but will be required to sell other units and banned from paying dividends beyond 2015 under an amended restructuring plan.
"In the light of various changes in the market circumstances since the 2011 decision, BOI is in particular no longer required to divest New Ireland Assurance Company (NIAC)," the European Commission said in a statement.
"Such a divestment would negatively affect BOI's capital and capacity to return to profitability and would slow down progress towards long term viability," it said.
Two years ago, the European Union's executive had ordered Bank of Ireland to sell NIAC in return for approving state aid granted to the bank.
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT After more than a year of negotiations, Deutsche Boerse got only 30 minutes notice on Sunday from the London Stock Exchange that their planned merger was effectively over, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.