BERLIN European Union regulation chief Michel Barnier has suggested the bloc's executive Commission could take on the role of the new banking resolution agency for a limited period only, later handing over the role to the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

Bernier told a German paper he was ready to compromise to bring momentum to the stalled banking union project, which aims to establish a framework to deal with stressed European lenders and break the link between indebted countries and their banks.

The European Commission first proposed that it and a related board should have the authority to close banks, but Germany and others are worried about Brussels getting too much power. The proposals would need the backing of member states to become law.

EU lawyers have questioned the plan's legal viability.

"We could agree from the start that the Commission would only take on the task of banking resolution for a limited time and we would find another solution for the longer term," Barnier said in an interview with Handelsblatt, published on Wednesday.

"The bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, could take over banking resolution as soon as it has become a European institution. But for that we would need to change the European Constitution," he added.

In its present form the ESM, officially established in February 2012, issues debt in order to fund loans and other forms of financial assistance to euro zone states.

Barnier dismissed an idea raised by German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Tuesday for the bank resolution agency's remit to be limited to the largest systemically relevant banks - the way the European Central Bank will operate in its new role as supervisor of banks, the first pillar of banking union.

"Small banks can also go bankrupt and in doing so rock the whole system... I don't think much of the idea of leaving the resolution of smaller banks to national supervisory agencies," said Barnier. "But it is true that we must find a compromise."

In an opinion issued this week, which was seen by Reuters, lawyers warned that EU law would only allow limited powers to be given to an agency to close or salvage banks.

Setting up such a system raises an array of political and legal complications, including who decides when an ailing bank must be closed and who pays the bill - an issue of special concern to Germany, the euro zone's largest economy.

Barnier said he remained confident a deal could be struck on banking resolution by the end of the year.

"We will find a compromise in time. It is clear to me that my proposals were not the final word on the matter... in the end we will agree on something that looks somewhat different."

Political impetus has already slowed with the return of market calm, delaying progress on the second pillar of banking union - the creation of the banking resolution agency and a fund to pay for the clean up.

Barnier said the resolution fund could borrow directly from markets, or the ESM could either provide loans or direct capital injection.

