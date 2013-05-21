The European Banking Authority (EBA) on Tuesday published draft rules on how national regulators in the European Union must decide which bankers will have their bonus capped from 2014.

The EBA launched a public consultation until August 21 on its rules for implementing an EU law that says bonuses must be no more than fixed salary. A bonus can be twice salary with shareholder approval.

The draft rules propose that a bonus must be capped if the employee meets just one or more of three conditions:

* The employee is a senior manager or has the authority to commit significantly to the bank's credit risk exposures above thresholds that are a percentage of the bank's core common equity capital buffer;

* If any of four riders is triggered:

- total remuneration exceeds 500,000 euros a year

- employee included in the 0.3 percent of most highly paid staff at the bank

- employee's pay bracket is equal to or greater than lowest total remuneration of senior management and risk takers

- variable pay exceeds 75,000 and 75 percent of the fixed pay component of a banker's overall remuneration

* Employee meets internal criteria developed by the bank

* Get out clause: Only an employee who comes under the scope of the rule because of their pay bracket or variable pay level can escape the cap, and only then if the employee has no material impact on the bank's risk profile.

