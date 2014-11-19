A man walks past the columns of the Bank of England in the city of London, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON Britain's challenge to the European Union's cap on bankers' bonuses will be tested on Thursday when a legal advisor to the EU court handling the case will give an opinion on the issue.

Any setback for Britain in the case could give more ammunition to anti-EU campaigners in Britain, including the UK Independence Party, which hopes to win a vote on Thursday that would give it a second parliamentary seat.

The EU law limits a bonus to no more than a banker's fixed pay, or twice that level with shareholder approval. The aim is to curb excessive risk-taking in banking that led to the financial crisis.

But Britain has said this goes too far and will push up bankers' fixed pay instead and could drive business away from London.

London, as Europe's biggest financial centre, is home to most of the bankers that would be affected by what is the world's toughest restraint on banker pay.

Britain's challenge made in the European Court of Justice argues that the bonus cap, goes beyond the EU's legal powers.

An adviser to the court, known as the advocate general, is due to give an opinion on the challenge at around 0845 GMT on Thursday.

The Luxembourg-based court is usually reluctant to overturn EU laws.

"I am pessimistic from the (UK) government's point of view. Many in the industry are," Rob Moulton, a financial services partner at law firm Ashurst, said.

While such advisers' opinions are not binding, they are generally followed at least in part by the court in most cases.

"But the court chose to plough its own furrow earlier this year when it, contrary to the opinion of its Advocate General, dismissed the UK's challenge to the short selling regulation," Alexandria Carr, a financial services lawyer at Mayer Brown, said.

"Thus, in a highly politically charged case, it is impossible to predict how the opinion will influence the court's final decision," Carr said.

The court's ruling is not expected until around February when the first bonuses to be affected by the cap will be paid.

Banks have bumped up fixed pay with "allowances" to soften the cap's impact. But the European Banking Authority said last month that most of these add-ons breach EU law.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has said that bankers' fixed salaries may also need regulating.

(Reporting by Huw Jones. Editing by Jane Merriman)