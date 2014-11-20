FTSE slips from record high as banks, oil drag
LONDON Britain's top share index retreated from record levels on Monday, weighed down by falling energy stocks and banks.
LONDON Britain said on Thursday that it was withdrawing its legal challenge to a European Union limit on bankers' bonuses after its attempt to block the regulation was earlier rejected by an adviser to the EU's top court.
"I’m not going to spend taxpayers' money on a legal challenge now unlikely to succeed," Chancellor George Osborne said in a statement. "These rules may be legal but they are entirely self-defeating, so we need to find another way to end rewards for failure in our banks."Chancellor
(Reporting by William James; editing by Ralph Boulton)
ZURICH UBS and its French subsidiary face a trial in France after authorities laid out charges against the Swiss bank, marking an escalation of a long-running probe into allegations they helped wealthy clients avoid taxes.
PARIS Sales of champagne fell last year as a weaker pound weighed on British demand in the wake of the Brexit referendum vote, France's main champagne industry body said on Monday.