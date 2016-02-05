LONDON European Union proposals for keeping Britain in the EU risk distorting competition in banking unless they are applied carefully, the bloc's banking watchdog said on Friday.

European Council President Donald Tusk has proposed a package of measures to persuade Britons to vote in favour of staying in the EU when a UK referendum is held, most likely in June.

The proposals, if approved by EU leaders at a summit later this month, would allow countries like Britain that are outside the single currency to have bank capital rules that are different from those implemented inside the euro zone.

This has raised the prospect of fragmenting the so-called EU single rulebook aimed at ensuring a level playing field for all banks across the 28-country bloc's capital market.

"If a multi-layered single rulebook is to be introduced to achieve this practice, then it has to be managed in an integrated fashion, to avoid that regulatory differences generate barriers and uneven competitive conditions in the cross-border business between 'ins' and 'outs," European Banking Authority Chairman Andrea Enria said.

"The EBA stands ready to contribute to this delicate process," Enria told an event in London to mark the watchdog's fifth anniversary.

The EBA is responsible for fleshing out EU banking laws, by writing implementing rules and guidance, and it is also responsible for ensuring consistent supervision across the bloc.

Tusk's proposals would give euro 'outs' like Britain some leeway to tweak such implementing rules -- but not the overarching primary law -- to bolster financial stability.

The EU and global regulators have introduced a welter of new bank capital and liquidity rules, some still to be rolled out.

Enria said it was not EBA's intention to launch any new "regulatory grand plan".

As the EU reviews rules introduced since the financial crisis, Enria said he was not convinced by banking sector criticisms that the rules are excessively harsh or have hampered economic recovery.

Echoing calls from EU financial services commissioner Jonathan Hill, who spoke at the same event, Enria said "serious thinking" was needed to tailor rules to the complexity of a bank, a so-called "modular approach" to rule-making.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Marc Jones and Adrian Croft)