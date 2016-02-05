LONDON The European Union will adapt global bank capital rules to ease the burden on smaller lenders and encourage more investment in companies and infrastructure, the bloc's financial services chief said on Friday.

It marks a departure for Europe which, until now, has largely cut and pasted bank capital rules written by the global Basel Committee into EU law and applied them to lenders of all sizes.

Recently, EU members states like Britain and Germany have called for a more "proportionate" approach for smaller lenders to ease their regulatory burden, a step EU financial services commissioner Jonathan Hill said on Friday he would take.

"While there is still some unfinished business at the Basel Committee, I want to aim for a period of greater regulatory stability ahead. Businesses need that certainty to be able to plan and invest," Hill said in a speech in London.

"I want us to apply rules in a way that takes account of their implications for European businesses," Hill said.

The EU has been criticised by Basel for deviating from some of its rules, but the bloc has argued that the rules are meant for the big banks. The United States has only applied Basel rules in the past to its major lenders.

This approach will shape legislative proposals later this year for implementing global rules requiring the world's biggest banks, like HSBC and BNP Paribas, to issue bonds, known as TLAC, that could be written down to raise funds if the banks were ever in difficulties.

"And that's also how I'll be approaching issues like the Net Stable Funding Ratio, NSFR, and on the Leverage Ratio," Hill added, referring to two other Basel rules being rolled out globally.

Hill said he would hold talks with the European Parliament and EU states -- whose backing is needed for changes to become law -- before his proposal on "how to apply these rules in a way that makes sense for Europe."

He will look at how bank reporting requirements can be simplified and compliance costs cut.

"I'd like to take a more proportionate approach to smaller banks and take a close look at whether it really makes sense to have the same compliance requirements for all banks and all business models," Hill said.

He will consider whether cutting capital charges on banks that invest in infrastructure would boost long-term investment, a step already being taken for insurers in the EU.

"And for lending to small and medium sized enterprises, I want to check that the thresholds under which loans can qualify for lower capital requirements are high enough," he added.

He will seek to iron out differences across the EU in the way regulators give exemptions or too much flexibility to banks from some capital requirements, a task the European Central Bank is also looking at.

