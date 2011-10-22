BRUSSELS EU ministers were wrangling on Saturday over bolstering their banks, with some officials saying broad agreement was nearing but others warning that Spain, Italy and Portugal were objecting because of concerns over the costs involved.

"There is 24 against three - Italy, Spain and Portugal," said one euro zone diplomat. "They think it's too expensive. They don't want to pay it."

Much of the debate, which also encompasses the use of state guarantees to help banks refinance themselves, revolves around how countries tap the euro zone's rescue fund for help, sources said.

Italy and Spain do not want to have to take a programme of aid from the euro zone and IMF in order to help their weak lenders, said one diplomat.

The pan-European drive to recapitalise banks is designed to win back market confidence and make it easier for EU banks to borrow again amid a creeping credit freeze, triggered by worries over the future of the euro zone.

One source who said broad agreement was reached on the need to boost bank capital by 100 billion euros added that key details, such as when this should proceed and who should pay, remained unresolved.

"The details under discussion include sequencing and the guarantees on funding," said one source.

He said this concerned how long banks had to recapitalise as well as the order in which they would tap the private sector, government money and the euro zone's rescue scheme, the European Financial Stability Facility, or EFSF.

