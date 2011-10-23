BRUSSELS EU leaders are considering an idea to introduce guarantee schemes to back up banks and make it easier for them to access funding, according to a document prepared by finance ministers for a summit of EU heads of state on Sunday.

European banks are struggling to borrow amid growing alarm about the threat of a Greek debt default among U.S. money market funds and other traditional dollar lenders. European bank stocks have tumbled by about a third since July.

The proposal, which also outlines new capital hurdles and a framework for banks to reach the target, presents three possible models to help EU banks by guaranteeing their mid- to long-term interbank borrowing.

One model is the reintroduction of national backstops, similar to those employed by governments in the post-Lehman Brothers banking crisis.

A second envisages the "aggregation of national guarantees" under the coordination of EU banking supervisor, the European Banking Authority.

And a third would be a "more structured aggregation of national guarantees model" -- essentially a pooling of European backstops into one supersized facility.

The three-page document, obtained by Reuters, says this could be achieved "by pooling certain resources in a common vehicle whilst the main contingent liability falls on the national responsibility."

The European Investment Bank "has expressed its availability to facilitate the set-up of such a vehicle ... and provide it with operational and administrative support," the document said.

The proposal effectively sets out a two-tier plan for reinforcing banks, with recapitalisation providing support for their balance sheets, while the guarantee scheme is designed to make it easier for them to borrow.

While the document sets out three models, it is possible that EU leaders will not agree on any of them, instead negotiating a deal that is some combination of the possibilities set out by the finance ministers.

Of the three, the idea for a part-mutualisation of guarantees is least likely to gain support, with the likes of Finland, the Netherlands, Germany, Austria and others staunchly opposed to the collective underwriting of European bank risk.

(Reporting by Luke Baker, writing by John O'Donnell; editing by Luke Baker/Ruth Pitchford)