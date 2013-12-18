UK grocery inflation doubles in a month - Kantar Worldpanel
LONDON British grocery inflation has doubled since February, with the price of food staples including butter, tea and fish all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.
BRUSSELS European Union finance ministers reached an agreement on Wednesday on a blueprint to close failing euro zone banks, paving the way for the completion of banking union to restore investor confidence in the sector.
"There is a deal," said one EU diplomat, who was following the negotiations.
The ministers agreed to establish an agency and fund to shut down problem banks as soon as the European Central Bank starts to police them next year.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, John O'Donnell, Martin Santa and Annika Breidthardt)
LONDON British grocery inflation has doubled since February, with the price of food staples including butter, tea and fish all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.
LONDON A small British supermarket chain that trades under the Budgens brand has fallen into administration, leading to the loss of around 800 jobs, the firm handling the process said on Tuesday.
LONDON A draft report on the impact of Brexit on Britain's financial industry warns banks and staff would "leach" away, undermining the wider UK economy, if they do not have access to European Union markets, according to sources who have read the report.