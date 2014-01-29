LONDON Europe proposed a draft law on Wednesday to ban proprietary trading at banks and isolate other types of trading from deposit-taking, the 'safe' side of banking. It also proposed new transparency rules for stock lending.

The aim of the law is to make it less likely that a trade gone wrong threatens depositors or requires a taxpayer bailout, and marks the European Union's first attempt to change banks' structures after forcing them to hold more capital.

The United States will introduce a similar change from 2015, known as the Volcker Rule. France, Germany and Britain are already introducing national reforms to curb trading risks.

The main points of the draft law are:

Proprietary trading: The EU proposes a ban on the bloc's 30 or so biggest banks from taking bets on stocks, bonds and commodities, though such activity has shrunk since the 2007-09 banking crisis.

Britain, France and Germany say proprietary trading should be isolated but not banned. Volcker bans proprietary trading and covers all lenders, not just the biggest.

Trading on behalf of clients: The EU proposal says such non-speculative trading like market making, securitisation and complex derivatives may have to be walled off.

Germany and France have warned that separation could hamper a bank's ability to fund the economy, and limit the benefits of their one-stop-shop "universal" banking model.

Securities financing transactions: The EU proposed separate draft rules to increase transparency in lending and borrowing of shares, transactions used by hedge funds for short-selling or bets on falling share prices.

What next? Germany and France say the EU law must be in "harmony" with their own reforms, and Britain will want an opt- out due to its own changes known as the Vickers reform, meaning that a big chunk of EU banking may be exempt.

Approval process unlikely to start until late 2014 or even 2015 due to European Parliament elections in May and a new European Commission appointed in the autumn. Rules unlikely to take effect until 2017 or later.

