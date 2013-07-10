The European flag flies outside of the La Canada shopping centre in Marbella, southern Spain January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

BRUSSELS Shareholders and junior debt-holders of banks bailed out by the state will bear the burden of any bank restructurings ordered by EU regulators, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

Banks will also be required to present a restructuring plan ensuring their viability before they are allowed to receive state support, the EU executive said as it presented updated rules for the financial industry.

The Commission also said any aided bank must set strict executive pay limits.

