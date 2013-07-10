BRUSSELS Shareholders and junior debt holders of banks bailed out by the state will bear the burden of any bank restructurings ordered by EU regulators under updated rules for the financial industry, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

Banks will have to present a restructuring plan ensuring their viability before they are allowed to receive state support, the EU executive said.

It said the current practice in which banks are granted state support ahead of any revamp has led to long delays in overhauling them.

The Commission also said any aided bank must set strict executive pay limits.

"(The revised rules) will level the playing field between similar banks located in different member states and reduce financial market fragmentation," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

The updated state aid rules come as the Commission proposed creating an agency to salvage or shut failed banks.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis and Elaine Hardcastle)