BRUSSELS Bonuses for bankers in the European Union must not top basic salaries, a panel of EU lawmakers agreed on Monday, putting pressure on member states to back some of the world's toughest curbs on high pay packages that have angered the public.

The European Parliament's economic affairs committee approved the bonus cap as part of a draft law intended to force banks to hold more capital so they can withstand shocks better without needing taxpayer help again.

A slew of major banks have already faced investor backlashes against high pay for retail and investment bankers, though the impact of the euro zone crisis has also helped to push down bonus pots.

"As we have done in the past, the (European) Parliament has taken a firm line on variable remuneration. It is clear that these ultra high levels of remuneration cannot continue, as indeed recent shareholder votes are beginning to show," said Sharon Bowles, the British liberal head of the committee.

The economic affairs committee backed the draft law in an amended form by 42 to 1. They rejected attempts by the socialists and greens for bonuses to be kept to less than fixed salaries.

The committee also narrowly backed gender quotas for boards of banks.

The draft law turns a global accord on bank capital, known as Basel III, into EU law, but will need approval from the bloc's member states to become effective.

"We want to stabilise and strengthen the banking sector and promote employment and growth," said Othmar Karas, an Austrian centre-right lawmaker who is steering the law through parliament.

Politicians in the more than 700-seat legislature have drawn on evidence from the European Banking Authority in April showing that bankers' bonuses in the European Union far exceeded their fixed pay, some even overshooting by up to 139 percent.

EU diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it was too early to tell if the EU's 27 member governments would approve the "one-to-one" cap. Their approval would be necessary for the proposal to become law.

EU finance ministers meet in Brussels on Tuesday in their second attempt to broker a deal on the draft law, before opening negotiations with the European Parliament on a final text.

The member states have yet to give a view on whether to back the legislators' push to cap bonuses.

