FRANKFURT Banks cautiously welcomed European Union guidelines designed to shift the burden of paying for bank bailouts away from the taxpayer, a move which analysts warn could make it harder for some weaker banks to attract funding.

The EU spent the equivalent of a third of its economic output on saving its banks between 2008 and 2011, using taxpayer cash. It is still struggling to contain fallout from the banking crisis which in Ireland's case almost bankrupted the country.

The deal allows EU countries to impose losses on shareholders, bondholders and depositors with more than 100,000 euros (86,335 pounds) if a bank runs into trouble, and is a crucial part of Europe's attempts to make banking regulations conform within the 27-member bloc.

Victor Verbeck, head of investment grade credit at Robeco Asset Management, said any move to shift the burden of bailouts away from the taxpayer will make investors wary of investing in banks with weaker finances.

"Banks are better capitalised than ever which means the risk of default is dropping like a stone for the strongest credits in Europe, but this is not the case for all. Second and third-tier banks in the core and periphery may struggle to convince investors," he said.

After seven hours of late-night talks, finance ministers emerged with a blueprint on bailouts that paves the way for deeper integration of supervision and rescue measures.

Antonio Patuelli, president of Italian banking association ABI said, "Following the agreement reached last night, the European banking union is certainly closer. This was one of the most complex elements that needed to be agreed. What has been agreed is a balanced solution."

Germany's banking association BdB said reaching an agreement was important for standardising who pays for liabilities when international banks fail. "Negotiations should now be finalised so that a cross-border resolution and wind-down regime can be introduced on a pan-European basis," BdB said in a statement.

Daiwa Capital Markets said weaker banks will not face immediate problems since investors and wealthy savers will only be forced to share the costs of future bank failures on an EU-wide basis from 2018 onwards.

"These rules are about resolving future banking crises - not the current one," Daiwa said in a research note on Thursday.

Delaying the rules gives lenders time to strengthen capital and balance sheets, helping to reassure senior bank bondholders who might otherwise sell their bonds fast and create another crisis, said Neil Williamson, head of Europe, Middle East and Africa credit research at Aberdeen Asset Management.

"Most banks will have enough subordinated debt and equity by 2018 to leave senior pretty much unscathed," he said.

