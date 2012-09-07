LONDON The European Central Bank will become the main supervisor for euro zone banks under plans for a banking union to be detailed on September 12.

The European Commission's proposal is part of wider efforts to prevent problems at banks struggling with bad debts, such as Spain's Bankia, from sucking weak euro zone countries deeper into a sovereign debt crisis as they borrow to finance bailouts.

Following are some of the proposals, and problems still to be solved:

Big picture:

EU leaders have agreed to a single supervisory system for the euro zone based around the European Central Bank (ECB), and opened up the possibility of injecting funds directly into banks using the euro zone's permanent rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

EU member states outside the euro zone can also choose to join the banking union, but Britain has said it will not.

The legislation will usher in a more centralised regulatory system that will limit the freedom of national supervisors in the euro zone. This has met German resistance to the ECB supervising all euro zone lenders.

Problem: What to do with Britain? Britain, the EU's biggest financial centre, will stay outside the union. How can a fragmentation of the single market across the 27 member countries of the European Union be avoided? Will European Union treaty changes later be needed for more ambitious aspects of a complete banking union?

European Central Bank:

There will be a legislative proposal that needs unanimous backing from all 27 EU states to make the ECB the euro zone supervisor as soon as 2013, for all banks. It will become de facto supervisor for chunks of eastern European banks that are owned by euro zone lenders.

Day-to-day tasks such as consumer protection would be delegated to local supervisors, leaving the ECB to intervene in a euro zone bank if a local regulator was dragging its feet.

Problem: How can the system avoid tension between the ECB and national regulator? What will be the checks on the ECB's increased power? There is also a need to separate interest rate-setting from banking supervision, which could be done by establishing a separate agency under the wing of the ECB.

Timing: Changeover starts with biggest banks in 2013 and to be rolled out to all euro zone banks over time.

European Banking Authority:

Legislative proposal to amend how the EBA, a Europe-wide watchdog, votes in future on the binding rules it produces so that euro zone countries will not have a built-in majority to impose rules on all members of the European Union.

The focus of the EBA will be to switch to how non-euro zone banks are supervised as well as monitoring their links with euro zone lenders.

Problem: The EBA was meant to become the main banking supervisor, with power to approve binding rules. Its wings have been clipped in the push to give the ECB more power and the challenge will be how to ensure euro zone countries do not use voting power in the EBA to write rules imposing their preferences on all EU countries.

Timing: Change to be made in 2013.

Bank closures:

The plan will sketch the outlines for a new agency with powers to close ailing banks.

This would be a radical step, because national authorities have so far handled this task, which can involve using taxpayers' money. These powers are likely to stay in the national domain for now.

Problem: How to make sure countries outside the banking union do not end up paying for any failed euro zone bank that has operations on their turf.

Timing: Longer term, but draft EU law on cross-border banks crisis management covers many aspects and could be amended to speed things up.

Euro zone-wide deposit guarantee scheme:

Mutualisation of deposit guarantees and ultimately establishing a single scheme is seen as a cornerstone of an effective banking union.

Problem: Some euro zone countries are worried about "moral hazard" or member states being lax with banks, knowing the guarantee fund will pick up the tab. Will banks from non-banking union countries with deposit-taking arms in countries that are part of the scheme be seen as inferior?

Timing: Longer term as no pan-EU system in place currently.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Erica Billingham)