LONDON The European Central Bank will become the main supervisor for all 6,000 euro zone banks by 2014 as a "stepping stone" to a full banking union.

The European Commission's blueprint published on Wednesday is part of wider efforts to prevent problems at banks struggling with bad debts, such as Spain's Bankia (BKIA.MC), from sucking euro zone countries deeper into a sovereign debt crisis as they borrow to finance bank bailouts.

Following are key elements, and problems still to be solved:

* Big picture:

EU leaders have agreed to a single supervisory system for the euro zone based around the European Central Bank (ECB), and opened up the possibility of injecting funds directly into banks using the euro zone's permanent rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

EU member states outside the euro zone can also choose to join the banking union, but Britain has said it will not.

The legislation will usher in a more centralised regulatory system that will limit the freedom of national supervisors in the euro zone. This has met German resistance to the ECB supervising all euro zone lenders.

However, there is only the promise of a single resolution authority and no mention of a mutualised deposit guarantee scheme, two key elements that could take years to agree and which critics say are crucial for any effective banking union.

Problem: What to do with Britain?

Britain, the EU's biggest financial centre, will stay outside the union. How can a fragmentation of the single market across the 27 member countries of the European Union be avoided? Will European Union treaty changes later be needed for more ambitious aspects of a complete banking union?

* European Central Bank:

There is a legislative proposal that needs unanimous backing from all 27 EU states at a summit in December to make the ECB the supervisor for all euro zone banks, in stages over a year from January. It will become de facto supervisor for chunks of eastern European banks that are owned by euro zone lenders.

The ECB will have powers to grant and withdraw banking licences, assess acquisitions and disposals of holdings in banks, ensure compliance with capital rules, and inject funds. It will levy a fee on the banks it supervises to meet costs.

Some of these tasks could be delegated back to national supervisors. Tasks not specified in the legislation, such as consumer protection, will continue to be handled locally. Closing down ailing banks will be a task divided between the ECB and national supervisors.

Problems: How can the system avoid tension between the ECB and national regulators? Is being accountable to the European Parliament and EU states enough of a check on the ECB's increased power? Is setting up a separate supervisory board at the ECB enough to ensure no conflict of interest with its interest rate setting responsibility?

* European Banking Authority:

Legislative proposal to amend how the EBA, a Europe-wide watchdog, votes on two key issues from 2013 to avoid euro zone members, represented by the ECB, having their own way.

An independent panel to be set up to rule on breaches of banking and supervisory rules and settlement of disagreements, replacing a simple majority vote that euro zone states as a bloc can currently rely on. The panel's rulings can only be reversed by a majority of EBA members that includes at least three countries outside the banking union.

The use of qualified majority voting on the EBA's board to agree binding banking rules will continue. Euro zone states don't have a qualified majority on the EBA board at present.

EBA focus will switch to how non-euro zone banks are supervised and monitor their links with euro zone lenders.

Problem: The EBA's wings have been clipped in the push to give the ECB more power, and the challenge will be how to ensure euro zone countries do not impose their preferences on all the EU.

* Bank closures:

Once a draft law on common supervisory tools for closing down problem banks is approved, the European Commission will propose a single resolution mechanism for banking union countries, replacing national resolution authorities.

This would be a radical step, because national authorities have so far handled this task, which can involve using taxpayers' money.

Problem: How to make sure countries outside the banking union do not end up paying for any failed euro zone bank that has operations on their turf.

* Euro zone-wide deposit guarantee scheme:

Mutualisation of deposit guarantees and ultimately establishing a single scheme is seen as a cornerstone of an effective banking union, but the European Commission stops short of pledging one.

The Commission simply calls on all EU member states to speed up approval of an existing draft law that harmonises national deposit guarantee schemes.

Problem: Some euro zone countries are worried about the "moral hazard" of member states being lax with banks, knowing the guarantee fund will pick up the tab.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Will Waterman)