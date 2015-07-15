An European Union flag flutters outside the European Commission headquarters ahead of a meeting between Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels, Belgium, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON Tougher capital rules imposed on banks in the European Union since the financial crisis will be reviewed to see if they unnecessarily crimp lending, the bloc's financial services chief said on Wednesday, as Europe makes growth its top priority.

Jonathan Hill said the bloc's capital requirements law may be changed to make it easier for banks to lend to companies.

Banks were found to be undercapitalised when the financial crisis began in 2007, forcing taxpayers to bail out many lenders, and a global set of tougher capital rules, known as Basel III, were subsequently approved and applied in Europe.

Banks argue that the tougher rules have forced them to shore up safety buffers at the expense of lending, and several banks say the new rules have forced them to stop trading securities, making markets less liquid and more volatile.

Hill said the new rules have made banks safer but it was right to check for any unintended consequences.

"To what extent have they affected the level of capital held by banks? Are they always proportionate to the risks? What impact are they having on lending to smaller businesses, and infrastructure?" he said in a speech to be delivered at an event in London's financial district on later on Wednesday.

"Could they be simplified or differentiated by risk or size, without compromising the overall objectives?"

The EU has already been criticised by the global Basel Committee of banking supervisors, which wrote Basel III, for straying from some core, though non-binding principles.

One example is a plan to try to kickstart the market for asset-backed securities by easing some capital requirements.

Several national regulators, including the Bank of England (BoE), have forced banks to hold capital above mandatory minimum levels set out in the EU and Basel III rules.

