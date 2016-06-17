Detail of a European map, including Great Britain, is seen on the face of a Euro coin in London, Britain, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LUXEMBOURG European Union finance ministers failed to agree on target dates to make progress on a common insurance for bank depositors, EU officials said on Friday, effectively deferring the completion of their banking union plan.

In a meeting in Luxembourg meant to decide on the next steps, ministers clashed on what measures to take first. They did commit to making progress on a European deposit insurance scheme (EDIS) but set no date for when this should happen.

"On EDIS, it was not possible to get real political commitment on the outcome, both on substance or the timing of it," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the Dutch finance minister and chair of the talks, told a news conference after the meeting.

The European Commission wants EDIS in place by 2024.

The banking union plan was drawn up in 2012 in the wake of the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and the 2007-08 global financial crisis that forced euro zone countries to spend billions of euros to prop up their failing banks.

After agreeing on a common supervision plan for euro zone lenders and a joint privately funded scheme to wind down ailing banks, the 19 countries of the single-currency bloc have lost momentum and have been stuck in talks on how to set up the insurance scheme to better protect savers, the third and last pillar of the plan.

Germany, which fears disproportionately exposing its banks to risks caused by weaker lenders in other countries, is leading the group demanding more risk reduction before steps are made towards risk sharing. It wants measures such as introducing caps on lenders' exposure to the debt of their own sovereigns.

Italy and other countries have pushed for immediate risk sharing measures, such as EDIS, which they say will increase financial stability.

The agreed text of the finance ministers' meeting says political negotiations on EDIS will start "as soon as sufficient progress has been made on the measures on risk reduction," in what may be seen as a diplomatic success for Germany.

Arriving at the meeting, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said talks "will not start with a deposit insurance to strengthen banking union but with reducing the risks in the banking sector step by step."

In a concession to countries seeking more risk sharing measures, the final text does not mention 2018 as a target date to start talks on how to limit sovereign risk exposure, as in a first draft of the conclusions.

No date was set for talks on bringing forward the establishment of a backstop for the bank resolution fund, a move meant to increase risk sharing and financial stability.

Under existing agreements, the backstop should become operational only in 2024, a target date seen as too late to protect banks if a major crisis occurs before.

(Additional reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Editing by Janet Lawrence and Susan Fenton)