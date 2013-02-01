LONDON The European Union's executive could recommend reforms this summer to change the structure of the bloc's banks to curb risks from trading activities, a top official told Reuters on Friday.

EU financial services chief Michel Barnier said his study of how to make banks safer is focusing on trading activities and that far-reaching structural reforms were possible.

"We are examining all the options," Barnier said during a visit to London. "I am looking at a particular part of banking activity which can raise risks - market making."

He said there is merit in considering whether plans to impose losses on bondholders in failed banks from 2018 could be brought forward.

