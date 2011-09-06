Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
SYDNEY The euro remains an important, stable and credible currency, and European leaders are determined to support the financial stability of the euro-zone, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Tuesday.
Barroso was speaking at the Australian National University in Canberra a day after the euro-zone debt crisis again shook global markets, reigniting fears that Europe was sliding back into recession and creating a fresh banking crisis.
"A lot has been done and we are in the process of completing a very complex architecture. I can tell you very honestly I believe there is a strong determination of the leaders of the euro zone and the members states to support the financial stability of the euro zone and the euro," he said.
(Reporting by Mark Bendeich)
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.
LONDON A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.