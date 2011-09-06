SYDNEY The euro remains an important, stable and credible currency, and European leaders are determined to support the financial stability of the euro-zone, European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said on Tuesday.

Barroso was speaking at the Australian National University in Canberra a day after the euro-zone debt crisis again shook global markets, reigniting fears that Europe was sliding back into recession and creating a fresh banking crisis.

"A lot has been done and we are in the process of completing a very complex architecture. I can tell you very honestly I believe there is a strong determination of the leaders of the euro zone and the members states to support the financial stability of the euro zone and the euro," he said.

