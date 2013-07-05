BRUSSELS The EU antitrust regulators opened investigation into state-run power firm Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) for potential blocking rivals from accessing the country's gas transmission network in breach of EU rules.

The European Commission said on Friday that BEH and its gas subsidiaries Bulgargaz and Bulgartransgaz may be abusing their dominant position in the domestic gas market.

"These companies may be preventing potential competitors from accessing the Bulgarian gas transmission network and the gas storage facility by explicitly or tacitly refusing or delaying access to third parties," the EU executive said in a statement.

"In addition, these companies may be preventing competitors from accessing the main gas import pipeline by reserving capacity that is consistently not used, without releasing it on the market," it said.

