WARSAW European Union leaders told Belarus on Friday it could count on their financial help in fighting its economic crisis if it freed political prisoners and held free elections, but Minsk snubbed talks with them, complaining of discrimination.

The EU and the United States have imposed economic sanctions on the ex-Soviet republic and travel bans on its top officials following President Alexander Lukashenko's crackdown on opposition protests against his re-election last December.

Belarus topped the agenda of a two-day summit in the Polish capital Warsaw designed to foster closer ties between the 27-nation EU and six former Soviet republics -- Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"We have a clear message for Belarus. There are chances for significant help to modernise Belarus but this can only be offered to a democratic state," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk told a news conference.

"Let's take into account the financial and economic situation of Belarus today... It seems that international aid will be indispensable."

Lukashenko has to find $3 billion by the end of the year to prop up his heavily indebted economy, already battered by devaluations of the national rouble currency and big rises in prices of staples such as meat, milk and bread.

Poland, current holder of the EU's rotating presidency, has championed the "Eastern Partnership" programme, which offers the six states up to 1.9 billion euros in 2010-13 to fight corruption, build up infrastructure and start other projects.

But nobody from Belarus, a country of nearly 10 million people on Poland's eastern border, was at Friday's summit to hear the offer after Minsk's representative, its ambassador to Warsaw, walked out.

In a statement, the Belarussian Foreign Ministry said: "They (Poland) refused to send an invitation to the Belarussian head of state. Following this, the delegation head named by Belarus was restricted in participation...in the summit."

"Under these circumstances participation has become impossible: partnership cannot be based on discrimination."

"UNACCEPTABLE"

The ministry gave no further details but Polish sources said Belarus was unhappy its ambassador was not invited to join a dinner on Thursday evening attended by the heads of state and government on grounds of rank.

Lukashenko, speaking to the press 70 km (40 miles) from Minsk, expressed indignation at the way Belarus had been treated in Warsaw.

"They invited everybody at one level, and us at another ... We sent an ambassador. They said 'No. That's not the right level.' They tried to humiliate him again, so we then refused to take part," he said.

He said Belarus had yet to feel the benefit of the Eastern partnership with the EU. "We've paid too much attention to European meetings. If they want to throw stones in our vegetable patch, it's only to distract their own people from their own problems," he added.

Tusk, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the head of the European Council, Herman van Rompuy, held separate talks in Warsaw on Thursday with representatives of Belarus' embattled political opposition.

"It has to be said that the (Belarussian) regime's treatment of the opposition is entirely unacceptable. the opposition is suffering and we are considering whether we can support them," Merkel told reporters before Friday's summit.

Tusk and van Rompuy both repeated criticism of Ukraine's decision to try former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko and called for her release from detention. She has been charged with abuse of office over a 2009 gas deal with Russia.

On Friday, a judge adjourned the trial until October 11 at the earliest.

"We are seeing some good will from the Ukrainian authorities, but we will observe how the situation develops," Tusk told the news conference.

Critics of the EU's Eastern Partnership say the programme gives the bloc little real ability to persuade the eastern countries to reform their economies and protect human rights because it provides no prospect of eventual EU membership.

"We realise that Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine had higher hopes regarding this summit, hopes of a clear membership perspective, than what we were able to agree today," Tusk said.

"But today there are not enough elements allowing for this, either from the European side or the partner states' side."

($1 = 0.733 Euros)

(Additional reporting by Andrei Makhovsky in Minsk; Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by Michael Roddy)