Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, is seen waving after delivering his keynote speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, central England in this October 8, 2012 file photograph. REUTERS/Darren Staples

BRUSSELS EU proposals to cap banker pay would undermine efforts to punish bankers when they make mistakes, Britain's Finance Minister George Osborne said on Tuesday, warning he could not support a broader EU compromise on capital rules.

"I cannot support the compromise that is on the table," Osborne told his fellow EU finance ministers during a discussion that was broadcast to the media. "This directive... will make it more difficult to claw back bankers' bonuses when things go wrong," he said.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott and John O'Donnell; editing by Jan Strupczewski)