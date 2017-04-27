BRUSSELS The European Commission ordered Belgium on Thursday to end restrictive conditions for postal licences and open up its postal market, dominated by state-owned BPost (BPOST.BR), or face court action.

The conditions include that postal operators should deliver mail twice a week and companies should extend to cover the whole of the country within five years at a uniform tariff.

These conditions hinder the entry of rival postal companies and are in breach of the 28-country European Union rules, the EU executive said in a statement.

Belgium has two months to comply with the order or could then be taken to court.

