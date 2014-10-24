BRUSSELS European Union finance ministers will hold an emergency meeting to review a disputed adjustment of EU budget contributions after Britain objected to demands for an extra 2.1 billion euro payment this year, EU diplomats said.

They said EU presidency Italy agreed to host a special meeting of ministers with the executive European Commission to review the figures in the coming days, which British Prime Minister David Cameron challenged at an EU summit on Friday.

Diplomats said Cameron was supported by Italy and the Netherlands, which were also due to make extra payments by Dec. 1, but Germany, France and Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said the figures were adjusted each year when final national economic data were available, and the EU should stick to the rules.

(Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Robin Emmott)