BERLIN MP Kenneth Clarke told a German audience on Thursday he was glad to see Jean-Claude Juncker get the post of president of the European Commission despite fierce opposition from Prime Minister David Cameron.

Clarke's intervention is embarrassing for Cameron, the leader of the Conservative party, who waged an aggressive campaign to stop the former prime minister of Luxembourg getting the top European Union job.

"I am one of a handful of British politicians who knows Jean-Claude Juncker and has known him for many years," said Clarke, a 74-year-old Conservative minister without portfolio.

"I am perfectly happy that he's president of the European Commission and, more to the point, my prime minister has rung him up and agreed to work with him," Clarke told a conference of business supporters of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who pushed through Juncker's candidacy.

Cameron pursued a very public campaign to block Juncker's candidacy, making clear that he saw him as a veteran advocate of closer EU integration who was ill-suited to pursuing the reforms favoured by Britain and voters in other countries where Eurosceptic parties did well in May's European elections.

But Britain and Hungary were the only two of the EU's 28 members to oppose Juncker at last week's EU summit, leaving Cameron facing opposition accusations at home of failing to build alliances and squandering Britain's influence in Europe.

Cameron is under pressure from the UK Independence Party, which came first in the European election in Britain and threatens to take many Conservative votes in next year's domestic election with its campaign to leave the EU.

He has said Juncker's appointment will make it harder to persuade Britons to vote to stay in the EU in a referendum he plans for 2017.

Clarke, a long-standing champion of the EU within Britain's Conservative party, said the key to convincing Britons to back continued EU membership was to show them it still worked "to the positive advantage of our citizens".

(Reporting by Stephen Brown; Editing by Kevin Liffey)