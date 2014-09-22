Hinkley Point A and B nuclear power stations are seen behind the site where EDF Energy's Hinkley Point C nuclear power station will be constructed in Bridgwater, southwest England October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

BRUSSELS European Union state aid regulators will clear Britain's proposal to build a 16 billion pound nuclear plant with French utility EDF, a European Commission official said on Monday.

"Our discussions with the UK authorities have led to an agreement," European Commission spokesman Antoine Colombani said in an email.

"On this basis, Vice President Almunia will propose to the college of commissioners to take a positive decision in this case. In principle a decision should be taken within this mandate," he said.

European Competition Commissioner Almunia is due to leave office by the end of October. Reuters reported on Sept. 17 that the Commission would conditionally approve the scheme.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)