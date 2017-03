BRUSSELS German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that it would be difficult to meet British demands for changes to EU rules on benefits for migrants but that there was a will among all member states to get a deal.

"We made it clear that we are ready to compromise, but always on the basis that we safeguard the core European principles, which include non-discrimation and free movement.

"Especially regarding the fourth pillar (on welfare benefits) it won't be easy but I still think that with good will we can find good solutions."

(Reporting by Noah Barkin)