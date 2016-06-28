A British flag and an EU flag are seen in front of a monitor displaying a graph of the Japanese yen's exchange rate against the U.S. dollar at a foreign exchange trading company in Tokyo, Japan, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

BERLIN A prolonged stalemate over how to deal with Britain's historic vote to leave the European Union would be costly, a German foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

He warned of the risks of an impasse "because uncertainty has a price in political, economic and financial terms," said the spokesman, adding that some people think those in Britain who campaigned for a Brexit do not now seem to have a clear plan.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin)