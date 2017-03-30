Basic resources, retailers send European shares near two-month low
LONDON Weak basic resources stocks amid depressed crude prices sent European shares sliding for the second straight session on Thursday.
BERLIN Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond is to visit his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin on Thursday, a day after the British government formally started the process of leaving the European Union, a German ministry spokeswoman said.
No news conference is planned.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers)
STOCKHOLM Sweden's H&M reported slower than expected sales in May, the latest in a string of soft sales numbers from the world's second biggest fashion retailer, and said it had faced tough conditions in many of its markets early in the month.
LONDON Large banks are planning to step up their lobbying of the British government as they sense an opportunity to change its priorities in the upcoming Brexit negotiations, John McFarlane, who chairs the UK's main financial lobby group, told Reuters.