BRUSSELS The banking sector in Italy and elsewhere in Europe will be protected and the European Commission will do everything to prevent a bank run, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said after a meeting of European leaders in Brussels.

Rome is concerned that Italian banks, which are saddled with 360 billion euros (300.05 billion pounds) of bad loans, a third of the euro zone's total, risk attacks by hedge funds betting that Brexit turmoil could tip them into full-blown crisis.

