BERLIN European Union leaders are interested to hear from British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday how she sees Britain's future relations with the EU but are not sure she will say anything new on her Brexit thinking, a senior German official said.

May is due to speak to EU leaders on Thursday evening at a summit in Brussels.

"Personally, I wouldn't be surprised if others have something to say," the German official told reporters. "But that depends on what kind of speech she gives."

"We are very interested in how she foresees the future relationship between the EU and the UK from a British viewpoint," he said.

