PARIS France does not expect its 2015 budget bill to be rejected at European Union level, a presidential official told Reuters on Monday, after several euro zone officials said that was likely.

An official in President Francois Hollande's office said the budget bill would be sent to the European Commission on Oct. 15 and therefore the issue of whether Brussels would order Paris to revise it was premature.

"We are not working on this basis," the official said.

The euro zone officials told Reuters earlier that the EU executive is likely to reject the French draft budget at the end of the month and ask for a new one that would be more in line with its deficit-cutting commitments.

