BRUSSELS Billions of euros that the European Union spends to subsidise agriculture and to pay for infrastructure in less developed regions should be redirected to support structural economic reforms, Germany said on Tuesday.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told a conference on the EU budget that the nearly 1 trillion euros that the 28-nation bloc will spend from 2014 to 2020 was allocated towards historical priorities rather than current challenges.

"Most money is still spent on national policies," Schaeuble said. "Over 70 percent of the 1 trillion euros is being used to replace national spending."

Schaeuble noted that from 2014 to 2020 the EU would spend 420 billion euros (£305 billion) to support agriculture and another 360 billion euros on national projects that had little to do with EU policy recommendations -- mainly so-called cohesion funds to reduce inequalities between various regions of Europe.

"European money is financing non-European policies," Schaeuble said. "I propose to use the money that is spent on cohesion policy and parts of the agriculture budget to support reform efforts in the member states."

His proposal could anger France, Berlin's main partner in the EU, which is viscerally attached to high levels of farm subsidies for its large agricultural sector. Other big farming nations such as Italy and Poland resist cuts in EU spending.

Schaeuble pointed to economic and administrative reforms recommended to each EU country by the European Commission.

These so-called Country Specific Recommendations are endorsed by finance ministers and EU leaders at a summit every June. But few are ever implemented.

The Commission should link financing for national projects to implementation of the agreed reforms, Schaeuble said.

